And Rovers boss Richie Wellens has hinted the Blues failed to get the best out of the ex-Huddersfield man as he wasn't used in his best position at Fratton Park.

Hiwula completed a move to the Keepmoat last week following his south-coast release at the end of last season. He penned a two-year deal at the Yorkshire outfit.

The 27-year-old was primarily a bit-part player at Pompey. He was signed after last summer’s transfer window closed to provide cover to centre-forwards John Marquis and Ellis Harrison.

In total, Hiwula scored three times in 15 games, although he made just a solitary League One start.

However, Wellens believes he has recruited a player who's at his best when featuring in a left-wing role rather than through the middle.

And when featuring out wide, the Donny chief reckons Hiwula's capable of being a potent attacking threat.

Wellens told the Doncaster Free Press: ‘He’s a proven performer at this level

Jordy Hiwula. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘He’s had 157 starts in his career and 64 goals from the left side and as a striker.

‘We don’t see him as a striker, though he can fill in there.

‘I think his best season came at Coventry under Mark Robins, and they were very good that season.