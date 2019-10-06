Ellis Harrison’s stoppage-time header secured a 2-1 win for Pompey at Doncaster Rovers yesterday.

His late winner moved the Blues up to 16th in the table and handed Kenny Jackett’s side their first away win of the season.

Harrison’s header also sees him remain top of the Pompey scoring charts with five goals so far this term.

SEE ALSO: Injured Ronan Curtis a Republic of Ireland doubt for Euro 2020 qualifiers

Here’s what those closest to the action at the Keepmoat had to saw about the Blues’ last-gasp win…

Kenny Jackett

The Pompey fans celebrate at full time Picture: Daniel Chesterton/PinPep

We had to defend – and were more like ourselves at the back than in recent weeks – and try to cause problems on the counter.

I felt that in the first half we didn’t do enough and couldn’t create, so we had to define those ‘nine’ and ‘10’ roles after the break.

Ellis came on and his pace was a real threat because when you win the ball back, you’re one or two passes away from a chance. That proved to be the case.

It was an excellent and well-worked goal on the break from Gareth Evans, who took it really well with his left foot.

And then it was another assist for the winner from James Bolton – it’s two for him in as many weeks now.

I’m really pleased for Ellis because it was a terrific header and he put it right in the top corner, giving the keeper no chance.

There were other chances in the second half and Ben Close had a shot that was kept out by a fantastic save.

But we also had to soak up a lot of pressure and defended really well. It was heroic at times and that’s often needed away from home.

Not many sides will come to Doncaster and win this season and we have to keep trying to build if we can.

Darren Moore

It was a game I thought we dominated for long spells, created chances but just didn't have that final touch.

As a manager I am proud of the team because of the performance we showed. We always go by the performance and it was a good one.

I'm gutted for them because they've not come out of the game with what they should have got out of it.

We should have taken the three points but we've not taken it and we just look at the positives.

Ellis Harrison

They’re such a good team and we managed to break on them a few times.

Gaz got in and scored and we were disappointed to concede because they boys defended well all game.

But we did create some chances and luckily I sniffed one out.

The quality of the balls that came into the box from the wingers and full-backs are always good.

Maybe I should have scored before that from Gaz’s cross.

It was more of a glance. I just thought I needed to get any contact on it to hit the target because they go over a lot so luckily it found the top corner.

They go over a lot. I was peeling off thinking “please go in” because the keeper made an unbelievable save from Closey (Ben Close) before it so we deserved that one.

Neil Allen – Chief sports writer (The News)

Pompey staged a smash and grab to claim their first League One away win of the campaign.

Doncaster were the far superior side and twice hit the crossbar, only to suffer a 2-1 Keepmoat Stadium defeat.

The Blues were led by the magnificent Christian Burgess in a resilient rearguard display, while Sean Raggett also impressed.

The outcome was successive League One victories for Kenny Jackett's men.

Will Rooney – Pompey reporter

It wasn't pretty nor was it fancy, but Pompey got the job done at Doncaster.

The Blues showed the resilience required to pick up three points at the Keepmoat.

Were they deserved? Undoubtedly not. Donny's pressure was incessant throughout and the visitors created few goalscoring chances.

But after their stuttering start to the season, a gritty win like that could really kick things into motion.