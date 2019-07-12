Doncaster Rovers to sign Arsenal midfielder | Ipswich close in on deal for Everton full-back | Latest transfer news from Portsmouth and Sunderland Here are the latest League One transfer rumours and news this morning. Check our Pompey section on portsmouth.co.uk to see the latest news from Fratton Park. Sunderland are set to sign a new defender on Friday following the expected departure of Donald Love to Shrewsbury Town. (Sunderland Echo) JPIMedia Buy a Photo Pompey manager Kenny Jackett has confirmed the club have rejected two fresh bids for Jamal Lowe from an unnamed club. (Portsmouth News) Habibur Rahman JPIMedia Buy a Photo Ipswich Town are closing in on the season-long loan signing of Everton left-back Luke Garbutt. (TWTD) Julian Finney Getty Images Buy a Photo Rotherham United boss Paul Warne believes recruitment in League One is a lot easier than in the Championship. (Sheffield Star) JPIMedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2