Kenny Jackett is weighing up whether to hand Lee Brown an immediate return to Pompey's starting line-up at Doncaster.

The left-back has been sidelined with an Achilles injury he sustained in the first half of the Blues’ 3-3 draw with Coventry on August 20.

But Brown’s trained all week and is under consideration to feature against Donny.

The Blues boss also has to decide whether to continue with Ronan Curtis on the left-hand side of midfield.

The Irishman has been out of form and received flak during last week’s 1-0 win over Bolton.

Oli Hawkins (foot) remains sidelined, while Bryn Morris (stomach) is set for an operation.

Jack Whatmough (knee) continues his rehabilitation.

For Donny, on-loan striker Niall Ennis is a doubt after being forced off against Coventry City last weekend.

The Wolves man limped out of the clash with the Sky Blues with a hamstring injury.

Alex Kiwomya is on standby.

Definitely missing for the hosts are Matty Blair (groin), Cameron John (ankle) and Alex Baptiste (Achilles).

Spurs loanee Kazaiah Sterling may return to action against the Blues.

He has missed the past three weeks with a dead leg.