Here’s all you need to know ahead of kick-off (3pm).

Doncaster Rovers team news

Donny boss Richie Wellens might look to make some changes as his side continue to look for their first league win of the season.

Goals have been hard to come by so far this season, with the Keepmoat outfit scoring just once in four games – a goal which came in their opening-dat defeat at the hands of AFC Wimbledon.

One of those changes could see Wellens go with an extra attacking option and hand a recall to former Pompey striker Omar Bogle.

Trio Jon Taylor, Fejiri Okenabirhie and Jordy Hiwula remain out through injury.

Matt Smith missed the trip to Accrington as he recovered from Covid-19, while Charlie Seaman has been self-isolating.

Both reported back to duty on Friday, leaving Wellens to decide whether or not to include them in his squad for the visit of the Blues.

Predicted line-up

Pontus Dahlberg, Kyle Knoyle, Tom Anderson, Ro-Shaun Williams, Ben Close, Tommy Rowe, Aidan Barlow, Ethan Galbraith, Dan Gardner, Tiago Cukur, Omar Bogle. Subs: Louis Jones, Edward Williams, Cameron John, John Bostock, Branden Horten, Ben Blythe, Charlie Seaman.

Pompey team news

Danny Cowley is hopeful of having both Clark Robertson and Marcus Harness available for the game at the Keepmoat.

Both were withdrawn at half-time during Tuesday night’s win against Shrewsbury, with ankle and quad injuries respectively.

Speaking to The News on Wednesday, Cowley said: ‘The good news is both are walking freely and can’t feel the issues when they are walking, which is always a good sign.’

While doubts remain over the duo, Louis Thompson will travel to Doncaster as he makes progress on his fitness.

The former Norwich midfielder is on a special training programme to help build his fitness after a series of injuries, and the head coach believes now is the time for the 26-year-old to be in contention.

Predicted line-up

Gavin Bazunu, Kieron Freeman, Sean Raggett, Clark Robertson, Lee Brown, Shaun Williams, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Joe Morrell, Marcus Harness, Ronan Curtis, John Marquis. Subs: Alex Bass, Connor Ogilvie, Louis Thompson, George Hirst, Michael Jacobs, Gassan Ahadme, Reeco Hackett-Fairchild.

Match-day odds (bet365)

Doncaster Rovers: 12/5

1-0 17/2, 2-0 16/1, 2-1 11/1, 3-0 33/1, 3-1 28/1, 3-2 33/1

Pompey: 23/20

1-0 13/2, 2-0 9/1, 2-1 8/1, 3-0 20/1, 3-1 18/1, 3-2 28/1

Draw: 12/5

0-0 8/1, 1-1 11/2, 2-2 14/1, 3-3 50/1

Referee

Carl Boyeson

Key stats

Doncaster Rovers

Record this season: P4 W1 D0 L3

Top scorer: Charlie Seaman (1)

Most assists: N/A

Discipline: 4 Yellow, 1 Red

Pompey

Record this season: P4 W3 D0 L1

Top scorer: Lee Brown, Reeco Hackett-Fairchild, John Marquis, Marcus Harness, Ryan Tunnicliffe (all 1)

Most assists: Ryan Tunnicliffe (3)

Discipline: 5 Yellow, 1 Red

Form guide

Doncaster Rovers – past five games (including friendlies)

L 1-0 Accrington (A) – League One

L 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday (A) – League One

W 4-3 on penalties) Walsall (A) – Carabao Cup

L 2-1 Wimbledon (H) – League One

W 3-2 Harrogate (A) – Friendly

Pompey – past five games (including friendlies)

W 1-0 Shrewsbury (H) – League One

W 2-0 Crewe (H) – League One

L 2-1 Millwall (A) – Carabao Cup

W 1-0 Fleetwood (A) – League One

W 1-0 Bournemouth U21s (A) – friendly

Other fixtures

