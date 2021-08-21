Doncaster Rovers v Portsmouth match centre: Live updates from the Blues' League One trip to the Keepmoat

Three wins from three sees Danny Cowley’s men look down over the rest of the division and confident of stretching their perfect start to the 2021-22 campaign.

A former Fratton favourite will be out to dislodge the visitors from their lofty perch, though, with Ben Close facing his old club for the first since a parting of ways during the summer.

It promises to be an intriguing battle – and you can see how it all unfolds here as we bring you all the latest from the Keepmoat.

Pompey face Doncaster Rovers today in League One