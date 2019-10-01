Have your say

Doncaster could be hit with a double striker blow ahead of Pompey’s trip to the Keepmoat Stadium on Saturday.

Darren Moore's side are sweating on the fitness of Niall Ennis and Kazaiah Sterling to face the Blues.

Ennis limped off in the 50th minute of Donny's 1-1 draw with Coventry last weekend after suffering a hamstring injury.

That meant former Pompey target Kieran Sadlier had to operate as a makeshift striker against the Sky Blues – but he was forced to be withdrawn a minute before full-time with cramp.

Meanwhile, Sterling has been sidelined since September 7 with a dead leg, although the Spurs loanee was set to return to training this week.

Rovers boss Moore told the Doncaster Free Press: ‘I'm hopeful Kaz will have a good week of training, a solid week. Then we can assess him for the game on Saturday.

‘I'm very hopeful he will be fit to be with the squad for next week.

‘And we're hopeful Niall will be available and we'll have two there in that striker department.’

On-loan Wolves defender Cameron John is also doubtful after sustaining an ankle setback in training last Friday, which forced him to miss the Coventry game.

Moore added: ‘I don't know if it'll be weeks, I'm not sure.

‘With the ankle, it's when you've got to put all your weight through it.

‘It's one of the incidents in training that happen. Cameron suffered a little injury in training on Friday.

‘We had to assess it and it was sustained to his ankle so he wasn't able to play.’