Doncaster v Portsmouth: LIVE build-up, teams news and updates from the Keepmoat Stadium Pompey travel to Doncaster Rovers' Keepmoat Stadium in League One today Portsmouth yet to worry whether Ross McCrorie will be recalled by Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers in January despite lack of regular minutes