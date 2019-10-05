Have your say

Pompey travel to Doncaster today keen to record their first away victory of the season in League One.

The Blues head to the Keepmoat Stadium on the back of a 1-0 home win against Bolton last time out – yet remain in search of a maiden success on the road after three previous attempts this term.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the trip to Donny...

Doncaster team news

On-loan striker Niall Ennis is a doubt after being forced off against Coventry last weekend with a hamstring injury.

The Wolves man, who has scored once, is battling to be fit to face Pompey, with Alex Kiwomya on standby.

Bryn Morris is set to undergo a stomach operation

Definitely missing are Matty Blair (groin), Cameron John (ankle) and Alex Baptiste (Achilles).

Spurs loanee Kazaiah Sterling may return after missing three weeks with a dead leg.

Likely line up

Timothy Dieng, Brad Halliday, Tom Anderson, Donervon Daniels, Reece James, Ben Whiteman, Ben Sheaf, Kieran Sadlier, James Coppinger, Jon Taylor, Niall Ennis. Subs: Ian Lawlor, Joe Wright, Danny Amos, Madger Gomes, Alfie May, Alex Kiwomya, William Longbottom.

Niall Ennis is a doubt for Doncaster ahead of the visit of Pompey

Pompey team news

Kenny Jackett is weighing up whether to hand Lee Brown an immediate return to Pompey's starting line-up at Doncaster.

The left-back has been sidelined with an Achilles injury he sustained in the first half of the Blues’ 3-3 draw with Coventry on August 20.

But Brown’s trained all week and is under consideration to feature against Donny.

Former Pompey target Kieran Sadlier is likely to feature for Doncaster

The Blues boss also has to decide whether to continue with Ronan Curtis on the left-hand side of midfield.

The Irishman has been out of form and received flak during last week’s 1-0 win over Bolton.

Oli Hawkins (foot) remains sidelined while Bryn Morris (stomach) is set for an operation.

Jack Whatmough (knee) continues his rehabilitation.

Likely line up

Craig MacGillivray, James Bolton, Christian Burgess, Sean Raggett, Brandon Haunstrup, Marcus Harness, Tom Naylor, Ben Close, Gareth Evans, John Marquis, Brett Pitman.

Subs: Alex Bass, Anton Walkes, Ross McCrorie, Andy Cannon, Ronan Curtis, Ryan Williams, Ellis Harrison.

Match odds

Doncaster: 31/20

1-0 15/2, 2-0 12/1, 2-1 8/1, 3-0 25/1, 3-1 18/1, 3-2 25/1

Pompey: 33/20

1-0 8/1, 2-0 12/1, 2-1 17/2, 3-0 28/1, 3-1 20/1, 3-2 25/1

Draw: 23/10

0-0 9/1, 1-1 5/1, 2-2 11/1, 3-3 50/1

Referee

Andy Haines (Tyne & Wear)

Other games

Today (all 3pm kick-offs)

Accrington v Oxford United; AFC Wimbledon v Rochdale; Fleetwood Town v Ipswich Town; Gillingham v Southend United; Lincoln City v Sunderland; MK Dons v Burton Albion; Rotherham United v Coventry City; Tranmere Rovers v Shrewsbury Town; Wycombe v Peterborough United

Head to head

Doncaster

P11 W5 D4 L2

Top scorer: Kieran Sadlier and James Coppinger (both 3)

Most shots: 38

Most fouls: 24

Pompey

Top scorer: Ellis Harrison (4)

Most shots: Ronan Curtis (42)

Most fouls: John Marquis (20)

Form guide

Doncaster

D 1-1 Coventry (A) League One

W 2-0 Peterborough (H) League One

L 1-0 Blackpool (H) League One

D 0-0 Ipswich (A) League One

W 2-1 Rotherham (H) League One

Pompey

W 1-0 Bolton (H) League One

L 4-0 Southampton (H) League One

L 1-0 Wycombe (A) League One

D 2-2 Burton (H) League One

W 3-1 Norwich u21 (H) EFL Trophy