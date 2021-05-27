Done Deals: All the business already completed by rivals of Portsmouth, Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland, Ipswich Town and Charlton Athletic in League One

We’ve documented all the done deals – both in and out – by the Blues’ rivals this month.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

The News has launched a subscription offer which gives you unlimited access to all of our Pompey coverage, starting at less than 14p a day.

You can subscribe here to get the latest news from Fratton Park - and to support our local team of expert Pompey writers.

1. Fred Onyedinma Wycombe - Luton (undisclosed) Photo: Nigel Keene Buy photo

2. Cole Skuse Ipswich - Colchester (free) Photo: Stephen Pond Buy photo

3. James Wilson Ipswich Town - Plymouth (free) Photo: Stephen Pond Buy photo

4. Josef Bursik Stoke - Lincoln (emergency loan) Photo: Nathan Stirk Buy photo