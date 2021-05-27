Jordan Rhodes has left Sheffield Wednesday

Done Deals: All the business already completed by rivals of Portsmouth, Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland, Ipswich Town and Charlton Athletic in League One

The business is already being completed by Pompey’s League One rivals as they prepare for the 2021-22 season.

By Jordan Cross
Thursday, 27th May 2021, 8:30 am
Updated Thursday, 27th May 2021, 8:42 am

We’ve documented all the done deals – both in and out – by the Blues’ rivals this month.

1. Fred Onyedinma

Wycombe - Luton (undisclosed)

Photo: Nigel Keene

2. Cole Skuse

Ipswich - Colchester (free)

Photo: Stephen Pond

3. James Wilson

Ipswich Town - Plymouth (free)

Photo: Stephen Pond

4. Josef Bursik

Stoke - Lincoln (emergency loan)

Photo: Nathan Stirk

