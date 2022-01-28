There's been a swathe of transfer activity as we approach the window's climax

DONE DEALS: All the latest League One transfers featuring Portsmouth, Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Wigan Athletic and Charlton Athletic as window reaches climax

The transfer business is heating up in League One as the January window reaches its climax.

By Jordan Cross
Friday, 28th January 2022, 2:30 pm
Updated Friday, 28th January 2022, 3:40 pm

And the business is certainly accelerating ahead of Monday’s 11pm deadline, with managers reshaping their squads for the rest of the campaign.

We’re across all the action that is taking place at third-tier level, with Pompey’s rivals conducting some eye-catching business.

Here’s all the latest deals to get over the line, with three days until the shutters come down on January business.

1. Graeme Shinnie

Derby - Wigan (undisclosed)

2. Kion Etete

Spurs - Cheltenham (loan)

3. Tyler Walker

Coventry - Pompey (loan)

4. John Marquis

Pompey - Lincoln (undisclosed)

