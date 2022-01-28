And the business is certainly accelerating ahead of Monday’s 11pm deadline, with managers reshaping their squads for the rest of the campaign.

We’re across all the action that is taking place at third-tier level, with Pompey’s rivals conducting some eye-catching business.

Here’s all the latest deals to get over the line, with three days until the shutters come down on January business.

1. Graeme Shinnie Derby - Wigan (undisclosed) Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales

2. Kion Etete Spurs - Cheltenham (loan) Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

3. Tyler Walker Coventry - Pompey (loan) Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

4. John Marquis Pompey - Lincoln (undisclosed) Photo: Robin Jones Photo Sales