DONE DEALS: latest EFL business completed so far as Portsmouth bide their time - including Middlesbrough, Barnsley and Bradford signings: in pictures
While the transfer window hasn’t officially opened, that hasn’t stopped clubs across the EFL from starting their business.
Players can, of course, agree deals prior to the market’s June 14th opening but won’t officially be signed until that date.
Pompey have already been linked with 11 players ahead of the summer window as John Mousinho prepares for his squad rebuild.
And that will see 9-10 players arrive through the doors at Fratton Park as the head coach looks to build a promotion-contending side.
With business already under way elsewhere, we’ve taken a look at the latest done deals from across the EFL.
