DONE DEALS: latest EFL business completed so far as Portsmouth bide their time - including Middlesbrough, Barnsley and Bradford signings: in pictures

While the transfer window hasn’t officially opened, that hasn’t stopped clubs across the EFL from starting their business.
By Pepe Lacey
Published 7th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 16:14 BST

Players can, of course, agree deals prior to the market’s June 14th opening but won’t officially be signed until that date.

Pompey have already been linked with 11 players ahead of the summer window as John Mousinho prepares for his squad rebuild.

And that will see 9-10 players arrive through the doors at Fratton Park as the head coach looks to build a promotion-contending side.

With business already under way elsewhere, we’ve taken a look at the latest done deals from across the EFL.

From left: Jack Stacey, Alex Gilbey, Nick Feeeman, Rob Dickie.

1. EFL done deals

From left: Jack Stacey, Alex Gilbey, Nick Feeeman, Rob Dickie. Photo: National World

Barnsley - Bradford (free)

2. Clarke Oduor

Barnsley - Bradford (free) Photo: Mike Hewitt

Morecambe - Harrogate (free)

3. Liam Gibson

Morecambe - Harrogate (free) Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Bournemouth - Norwich (free)

4. Jack Stacey

Bournemouth - Norwich (free) Photo: Alex Livesey

