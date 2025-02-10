The prospect hadn’t thrilled many of the Fratton faithful - now John Mousinho has lifted the lid on why he ditched the notion of rotating his Pompey side at Sheffield United.

In the build up to Saturday’s trip to Bramall Lane, the Blues head coach admitted he was contemplating utilising all his squad when faced with three games in eight days.

He previously rotated his team for trips to Bristol City, Wycombe and West Brom, with disastrous consequences and comfortable defeats, subsequently attracting heavy criticism.

However, ultimately, Mousinho opted to go full strength at the Blades - keeping the same line-up with drew against Burnley - and they proceeded to produce one of their best performances of the season.

Although, crucially, the 2-1 loss represented an eighth straight defeat on their travels, albeit, on this occasion, incredibly tough to take.

He joked: ‘Just don’t listen to anything I say in the build up to games!

‘But we did think about rotating it. However, we’d had the week’s rest, I thought it was an excellent performance against Burnley, and we always look at trying to keep players in the side if they’re on good form, which I think the players are.

‘Ultimately, we thought we’d pick players to try to suit the game and I thought those players did at Sheffield United.

‘We’ve got the game on Tuesday to think about the physicality involved from Sheffield United, the performance we put in physically was excellent.

‘Bizarrely in the second half the numbers were quite low because we were pretty much camped out and kept Sheffield United penned in, so it wasn’t something which concerned us too much.

‘We will now think about Tuesday and whether to rotate.’

John Mousinho decided against rotating his side at Sheffield United - much to the relief of many supporters. Picture: Jez Tighe/ProSportsImages | Jez Tighe/ProSportsImages

The Blues were made to pay for a string of missed chances in their Bramall Lane loss, particularly from Callum Lang, Colby Bishop and Connor Ogilvie.

Immense frustration for Pompey, yet Mousinho was still encouraged about the level of performance, certainly unrecognisable in terms of previous away matches this season.

Now they host Cardiff on Tuesday night (7.45pm), followed by the trip to Oxford United on Saturday, February 15 (12.30pm).

Mousinho added: ‘My frustration with the group is we’ve put in loads of performances like that on Saturday at home - and we’ve put sides away comfortably.

‘We haven’t done it consistently enough away from home and, sometimes when we’ve gone a goal down, we’ve reacted really badly. That’s a bit of a head scratcher for me, why haven't we been more consistent?

‘But there is a lot more belief in the group now. Over the last six weeks we’ve got better and better as a group and as a squad - and I’m looking forward to the rest of the season.’