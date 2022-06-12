However, only three were kept on by the Blues’ head coach, as the rest were forced to look elsewhere for their next career step.
Here are the players who trained with the Fratton Park outfit in pre-season 12-months-ago.
1. Ryan Leak
After the Welshman’s short spell with Pompey, the midfielder joined Burton Albion in July 2021. After making 22 appearances under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink before February, he grew in anonymity afterwards by making no outings. His future is unclear with the Brewers. Picture:Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images
Photo: Charlotte Tattersall
2. Sam Habergham
The left-back featured under Danny Cowley in the Blues’ pre-season victory over Havant last summer, but wasn’t offered a contract. He remained a free agent until February 2022, before he signed for Australian side Peninsula Power. Picture: Joe Portlock/Getty Images
Photo: Joe Portlock
3. Jake Hesketh
The attacking midfielder remained on the south coast after his failed trial period with Pompey by signing for Eastleigh. In 33 appearances for the Spitfires he scored five goals last season. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
Photo: Mike Hewitt
4. Corey Addai
After his spell at Fratton Park, the goalkeeper moved to Danish club Esbjerg. Throughout 2021-22, he made seven appearances for the club, but is set to become a free agent again this summer with his contract expiring this month. Picture: Rogan Thomson/ JMP Sport.
Photo: Rogan Thomson