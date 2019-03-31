Dramatic scenes as Portsmouth beat Sunderland to lift Checkatrade Trophy! Pictures from the final at Wembley
Check out our fantastic gallery of pictures taken by Joe Pepler at Wembley where Pompey dramatically beat Sunderland in the Checkatrade Trophy final.
Kenny Jackett’s Blues defeated their League One rivals on penalties to lift the prize which meant so much after the difficult years. It led to stunning scenes at a national stadium packed with Pompey fans. Jamal Lowe was also on target in extra-time as the match ended 2-2 before Oli Hawkins hit the winning penalty in the shootout.