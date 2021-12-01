Dubious goals panel step in over ex-Wolves, Derby County and Wigan Athletic man Michael Jacobs' late Portsmouth strike at Gillingham

Michael Jacobs has been awarded his late, late goal as Pompey eked out a 1-0 victory over Gillingham on Saturday.

The 93rd-minute strike from Jacobs was variously given to the former Wigan man and Gillingham defender Jack Tucker, who the shot deflected off.

The goal officially eventually went down as a Tucker own goal.

However, the dubious EFL goal decision panel have stepped in – and concluded that the winner was Jacobs’ goal, giving him his second goal of the season.

The eventual late winner was enough to keep Pompey ninth in League One, while also closing the gap on the play-offs to two points.

The former Derby man kickstarted his campaign with a goal against AFC Wimbledon the previous week, in what was a surprise inclusion in the starting 11.

Michael Jacobs has been given Pompey's winner against Gillingham. (Picture: Jason Brown)

With two goals in three games, the forward has given a selection headache to Cowley with the forward bang in form.

But the Blues boss has admitted he does not want to run the risk of overusing the 30-year-old given his track record of injuries.