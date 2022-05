But focus on the 2022-23 campaign has already begun, as clubs look to get a head start to achieve their goals.

Next term is gearing up to be another competitive campaign, with clubs like Derby, Barnsley and Peterborough in the mix– while Pompey, Ipswich, Bolton & Co will be looking to better this term’s finishes.

So, who are the bookies backing to lift the League One title next May – despite two places in the division yet to be determined.

Here’s what SkyBet are currently offering.

Morecambe (22nd) Sky Bet odds: 100/1

Cambridge United (21st) Sky Bet odds: 100/1

Cheltenham (20th) Sky Bet odds: 66/1

Fleetwood (19th) Sky Bet odds: 50/1