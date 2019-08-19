Have your say

Kenny Jackett is weighing up introducing Ross McCrorie into a right-back role following his encouraging cameo at Sunderland.

The out-of-sorts Anton Walkes’ position is under threat, with McCrorie and fit-again James Bolton offering alternatives.

Elsewhere, Gareth Evans could replace Ronan Curtis on the left – an option made more attractive through the midfielder’s set-piece qualities.

Bryn Morris is back, but Oli Hawkins (foot), Ryan Williams (quad) and Jack Whatmough (knee) remain sidelined.

For the visitors, former Pompey target Matt Godden will lead the Sky Blues’ line at Fratton Park.

The Blues made an offer for the Peterborough striker in the summer – yet walked away when bidding became too high.

He later moved to Coventry and netted on his home debut in a 4-1 Carabao Cup victory over Exeter.

Mark Robins’ squad also includes one-time Pompey loanee Dominic Hyam.