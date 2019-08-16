Here’s all the latest team news as Pompey and Sunderland prepare to lock horns once again tomorrow.

Oli Hawkins is the only fresh Pompey injury as they go to Sunderland.

The striker has picked up a foot problem which will rule him out against the side he scored the winning penalty against at Wembley in the Checkatrade Trophy final in March.

But James Bolton is available for selection as the Blues go to the Stadium of Light after recovering from the groin issue which slowed his progress in pre-season.

Bryn Morris is expected to up his training as he recovers from a troublesome groin issue, while Ryan Williams is still out with a hamstring problem.

Meanwhile, Sunderland boss Jack Ross has to decide whether to stick with the 3-4-1-2 formation he’s gone with in his side’s first two league games, or the 4-4-2 used in their maiden win against Accrington in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Oli Hawkins strikes the penalty which won Pompey the Checkatrade Trophy. Picture: Joe Pepler.

He will have Dylan McGeouch and Denver Hume to select from after they returned to training successfully at the end of the week after injury absences.

Left-back Hume is particularly significant with the Black Cats light on players in his position after Bryan Oviedo moved to Danish champions FC Copenhagan.

Glen Loovens, Duncan Watmore and Ethan Robson all remain sidelined, however.