James Bolton is in contention to start for Pompey following his recovery from an ankle injury.

The right-back had been hampered by the problem picked up in the Blues’ season opener against Shrewsbury but is fit again and ready to help Kenny Jackett shore up his defence.

That could see Christian Burgess resume his normal centre-back duties, allowing captain Tom Naylor to return to midfield.

On-loan Rangers midfielder Ross McCrorie is expected to miss as a result.

Brett Pitman and Ryan Williams could also miss out, with Andy Cannon and Gareth Evans impressing following their impressive second-half appearances against Burton on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, third-placed Wycombe will give a late fitness to forward Rolando Aarons, but former Pompey target Paul Smyth and Alex Samuel are definitely out.

Joe Jacobson and Darius Charles could both be recalled by manager Gareth Ainsworth after sitting out the Chairboys’ 1-1 draw against Accrington on Tuesday night.