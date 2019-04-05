Have your say

Children across the area have the chance to feature for Pompey this Easter.

Across the two-week school holidays, Pompey in the Community are running courses in West Sussex, the Isle of Wight and throughout the area.

Pompey in the Community coaching session

All of the sessions are open to boys and girls of all abilities, aged between five and 12.

They will run from 10am to 3pm, with some courses specifically for girls while disability multi-sports sessions will also take place.

Each day will be different and every session led by fully-qualified Pompey ITC coaches.

Girls only courses are available at Park Community School, Leigh Park on April 11, 12 and 18.

There are two multi-sports disability sessions at the Mountbatten Centre

on April 11 and 17.

These are for children aged between five and 15.

All courses cost £14 per day but if booked for five days in one booking, the cost is £60.

Members of Pompey’s junior fan club – Junior Blues – can claim a further ten per cent discount when providing their membership number at the time of booking over the phone.

PITC ask all children wear shin pads and either trainers or football boots.

They should bring a packed lunch and plenty to drink, as well as dressing

appropriately for the weather.

All courses must be booked in advance, either via the website: www.pompeyitc.co.uk or by calling the office on 02392 728899 (option 1) during office hours.