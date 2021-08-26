Multiple Championship clubs have shown interest in signing the winger this summer, however Cowley now believes the 25-year-old is likely to stay in Portsmouth beyond deadline day.

When asked about Curtis, Cowley said: “I train all my players every day to improve them, so I would worry if they didn’t have those ambitions and aspirations.

“But he [Curtis] also knows the situation. He has a long contract here and he also understands we’re just coming out of a pandemic and the Championship has hardly spent any money, very little really.

“So if it’s not going to be this window he knows he’s at a club where he’s loved, wanted and a big part of what we’re trying to do here.”

We have gathered the best of today’s Championship and League One rumours...

1. Hull City set to sign Sheffield United striker Hull City are reportedly closing in on the signing of Sheffield United striker Tyler Smith. The forward has spent the last few seasons out on loan with Bristol Rovers, Rochdale and Swindon Town. (Alan Nixon) Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Fulham show interest in signing Manchester United defender Fulham are reportedly keen on bringing Manchester United’s Phil Jones to Craven Cottage. The centre-back has struggled with injuries and fitness issues in recent years. (90min) Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

3. Middlesbrough to miss out on Dutch winger French side Stade Reims have reportedly hijacked Middlesbrough’s deal for winger Mitchell Van Bergen. The 21-year-old had been on the verge of joining the CHampionship side this summer. (Football Insider) Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos Photo Sales

4. Charlton Athletic £200k bid for Gillingham midfielder rejected Charlton Athletic have seen their £200,000 bid for Gillingham midfielder Kyle Dempsey rejected. The 25-year-old is in the last year of his contract with the Gills. (Football Insider) Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales