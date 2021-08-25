The Manchester City loanee has kept three clean sheets in the Blues’ last three League One fixtures but has faced competition from Alex Bass for the position in between the sticks.

Bazunu has credited Bass for continuing to push him to the heights required to claim a starting spot.

Bazunu said: “The competition element is very important because if you don’t have it you can find yourself slacking. It’s a lot harder to push yourself when you don’t have someone pushing you.

“To have Bassy there training as hard as he does and playing as well as he did in pre-season, it really helped me to put my head down and focus.”

Here is the best of today’s Championship and League One rumours...

1. Cheltenham reject second bid for captain Cheltenham have rejected a second bid for captain Ben Tozer from Wrexham. The National League club had reportedly doubled their first bid to £120,000. (Gloucestershire Live)

2. Wolves set to swoop for Cardiff City striker Wolves are reportedly preparing a late move for Cardiff City striker Kieffer Moore. Bruno Lage's side are ready to offer £7 million for the 29-year-old. (Football Insider)

3. Barnsley offer $1m to sign New Zealand international Barnsley have reportedly offered close to $1 million to sign midfielder Joe Bell from Norwegian side Viking FK. Bell was a key figure in the OlyWhites squad that reached the quarter-finals at the Tokyo Olympics last month. (Stuff.nz)

4. Sheffield Wednesday plotting move for former Boro winger Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly looking at signing Nathaniel Mendez-Laing following the departure of Andre Green. The winger was released by Middlesbrough at the end of last season. (Football League World)