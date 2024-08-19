So it’s only right that we share with you whoscored.com’s Blues scores from Saturday’s goalless draw with Luton Town at Fratton Park.

Before kick-off, John Mousinho & Co would probably have settled for a point against a side who, despite relegation, impressed in the Premier Leauge last season.

But after the Hatters saw goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski sent off on 31 minutes following a second yellow card, the hosts were presented with a great opportunity to pick up their first Championship win of the new campaign.

Unfortunately, that didn’t materialise as Rob Edwards’ side showed their predigree by keeping Pompey relatively quiet over the next hour of play to return home with a share of the spoils.

In The News’ player ratings, Will Norris was considered Pompey’s best player, with some important early saves keeping the visitors at bay as they threatened to spoil the Fratton faithful’s homecoming.

Meanwhile, Sammy Silvera also impressed our very own Jordan Cross, with the on-loan Middlesbrough man looking the Blues’ best bet of breaking down the Luton defence.

The duo stood out on what proved to be a frustrating day at the office for Pompey, who’s next game is at the Boro on Saturday.

But how does our Pompey player scores from the game compare with EFL’s ratings partner? Here’s what we discovered.

Pompey were held to a goalless draw by Luton at Fratton Park