4 . Gareth Evans on Derek Adams becoming Bradford boss

‘He was appointed Bradford manager and I went all summer not thinking too much about it. We came in for the first day of pre-season and no-one had met the guy. Adams walked into the room and the first thing he said as manager of Bradford City was “Not got a problem with you Gareth, don’t worry about it. It’s water under the bridge”. Not “Hi, I’m Derek, nice to meet you lads. I’m proud to be here, we’re looking to get promotion this season”. Which is what you would expect him to say. I sat there thinking “What?”. Of all the things you could say. This was his first impression, none of the staff had met him, none of the physios, the chef was in the background making breakfast for everyone. It was just bizarre.’ Photo: George Wood