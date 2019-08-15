He was elbowed out of Pompey’s starting XI after sustaining one of the more unusual footballing injuries.

Yet summer signing Sean Raggett has overcome his untimely set-back to re-emerge as a first-team option.

According to Kenny Jackett, the on-loan Norwich defender is now fighting fit and under consideration for the promotion hopefuls.

Raggett required stitches in an elbow wound collected during a behind-closed-doors friendly at Brighton last month.

The 25-year-old subsequently missed the remainder of the pre-season fixture list, along with the season’s opener at Shrewsbury.

Still, there was a substitute cameo against Birmingham in the Carabao Cup for his Pompey bow.

And Jackett believes the centre-half is now primed for regular action.

He said: ‘Although it was only five minutes against Birmingham, I wanted to give Sean a little a taste of the atmosphere.

‘He is a slightly different type of centre-back to the others, but similarly an effective one, and one that will be pushing hard to get into the team.

‘He probably has a little more power in terms of both boxes and the first ball, that will be a major strength.

‘The lad missed a bit of pre-season, not much of it, due to an elbow injury and, while it has been slightly sore and not broken, it has been very sensitive and restricted his movement.

‘It’s improving all the time. Whereas if he now fell on it and got another knock I think it would be sore but wouldn’t come off, he is tough enough to go through that last bit of pain.

‘Sean has full range of movement when running and moving, which is very important for that type of injury.

‘He will bring a lot to the team this year.’

Raggett’s absence has allowed Christian Burgess to retain his first-team place.

The long-serving defender has subsequently featured in all three matches so far.

Jackett added: ‘Christian finished last season the team. He was strong, had good momentum, and has started this year in the team.

‘I always have a lot of time for Christian, he is a very reliable player and a very reliable person, he will be there again for Pompey this year.’