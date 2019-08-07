Have your say

Ellis Harrison’s Fratton Park debut received Michael Eisner’s seal of approval.

The Pompey chairman heaped praise on the striker’s ‘strong showing’ in the Carabao Cup first-round win over Birmingham.

Harrison fired a double either side of half-time on his home bow as the Blues eased to a 3-0 success.

Ben Close was also on target with a superb 39th-minute volley.

After arriving from Ipswich for a fee around £450,000 this summer, Harrison failed to hit the goal trail during pre-season.

The capture of John Marquis for £1m-plus last week meant the Welshman had to settle for a place on the bench in the League One curtain-raiser defeat at Shrewsbury on Saturday.

Ellis Harrison, right, and Tom Naylor celebrate Pompey's win over Birmingham. Picture: Robin Jones

But with Marquis missing for the Birmingham clash – due to his partner going into labour – it gave Harrison a chance to impress.

And his display was given a thumbs up by Eisner.

The Blues owner wrote on Twitter: ‘Nice win for @Pompey and strong showing for Ellis Harrison. #PUP #CarabaoCup.’

Pompey director, Eric Eisner, added: ‘The lads played great tonight. Roll onto Saturday #PUP.’