Have your say

Pompey are like a ‘ticking time bomb’ that’s ready to explode into a winning streak.

That’s the verdict of Ellis Harrison, who is adamant the Blues are close to hitting a purple patch.

Kenny Jackett’s side have endured a stuttering start to the League One campaign.

They’ve delivered just one victory in five games, drawing 1-1 at Blackpool last time out.

Their progress hasn't been helped by clashes against Rotherham and Southend being postponed, while tomorrow’s meeting with Bury has been scrapped following their expulsion from the Football League.

Pompey instead face Norwich under-21s in the Leasing.com Trophy at Fratton Park.

Portsmouth forward Ellis Harrison (22) arrives ahead of the EFL Cup match between Queens Park Rangers and Portsmouth at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London, England on 28 August 2019.

And Harrison is hoping a win can be the catalyst for the Blues going on a fine run of form.

The striker said: ‘We’re just so close from going on a mad run.

‘Something hasn't clicked yet but it’s like a ticking time bomb that’s going to go off.

‘In terms of performances, it’s going to come – it’s inevitable.

‘If someone said to us on Blackpool’s form before the game and we have gone 1-0 down we would have taken a point.

‘It’s a shame we went 1-0 up and couldn’t keep hold of it but a point in the form they were in was great.

‘We’ve got players who can change games just like that. We’ve got wingers, strikers, midfielders and defenders who can score goals.

‘It will come. We just need a turning point and it’ll come, it’s not a million miles away.’

Harrison moved to Fratton Park from Ipswich for £450,000 this summer.

He endured a difficult period at the Tractor Boys as they were relegated from the Championship last term.

And despite Pompey not beginning this campaign brilliantly, the forward stressed team spirit remains sky high.

Harrison added: ‘Last year, we were losing and there was still a good spirit. This year we’ve been moderate but there’s great spirit so I can't imagine what it’ll be like when we’re winning.

‘When we come in, we’re having fun but once we’re on the training pitch it’s feisty.

‘I can have an argument with anyone on the pitch but afterwards, I’ll be asking them if they're coming for a coffee – that’s football.’