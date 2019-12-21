Have your say

Ellis Harrison reckons Pompey displayed heart and togetherness to deliver a 1-0 success over Ipswich.

And he feels a win over a promotion rival shows last weekend's lacklustre loss to Accrington was just a blip.

The Blues put in their worst performance of the season as they were thrashed 4-1 at Stanley.

But they bounced back in the best way possible, completely outbattling the Tractor Boys at Fratton Park.

Ronan Curtis' second-half strike gave Kenny Jackett’s side their win, although they were by far the better team throughout.

And Harrison – who spearheaded the hosts’ attack impeccably throughout – felt Pompey underlined character in abundance.

He said: ‘We needed to bounce back and we bounced back well.

‘We showed that last week was a blip and showed a togetherness.

‘There was heart everywhere. You seen on 70 minutes when Nayls – our captain, our leader – went straight through their guy and the ball.

‘It gave us a boost and our fans buzz off it. It gives you that extra fight that we needed at that time.

‘When he put in that challenge it gave me a boost. I thought “If he’s doing that then we have all got to go”.’