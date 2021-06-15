Ellis Harrison: Portsmouth striker's expected Oxford departure 'a result' - but exit raises yet more questions

It’s a route which Blues team-mate Ryan Williams has already taken, with the out-of-contract winger sealing his switch to the Kassam Stadium last week.

And when Harrison follows suit, he’ll become the 16th senior player to exit Fratton Park since the end of the 2020-21 season.

That figure includes loanees and Bryn Morris, who went out to Northampton for the second half last term.

The majority of fans on our Facebook page believe the striker has failed to deliver during his two-year stay, with 70 appearances – many of which came from the bench – accompanied by just 16 goals.

And with that in mind, many see no issue with Harrison joining the Fratton Park exodus as head coach Danny Cowley overhauls his options.

Indeed, Alex Madgwick: said: ‘For the money, he was a poor signing. I could count the number of good games he had on one hand.

Sam Remi Ingram added: ‘Goal return and injury record is atrocious, thanks and good luck wherever you go next Ellis.

Ellis Harrison looks set to joins Oxford United.

Ian Nisbeck chipped in by saying: ‘He has had maybe 5 good games in the last two years. This is a result.

‘Add his fee and wages into the pot and feel very comfortable with this.

‘If someone can take Bolton and Downing off our hands too, happy days.’

Meanwhile, Paul Lavington rather harshly said: ‘I will drive him there for free!’

Mick Davis was in the minority when he contributed: ‘He was honest and always up front on his own…. would have kept him personally.’

Yet turning their attentions very quickly to the scenario now facing Pompey – 13 contracted players remaining and no immediate sign yet that Cowley is likely to add to the arrival of non-league youngster Liam Vincent – many fans questioned the head coach’s strategy moving forward.

Jason Hall said: ‘Totally up for clearing out the dead wood, but if we start shipping out our contracted players I hope Mr Cowley has nailed on replacements, because at the moment it looks pretty bleak.’

David Moulder commented: ‘We’ll have no team left at the start of next season.’

Barry Stacey: added: ‘With all these players going and still more to leave, it’s going to take mammoth task to keep us in this league.

‘All the decent players will have already found a new club.

‘We are going to be left with players which nobody want just like 2011. We all know the outcome of that.’

Scott Lenharth quipped: ‘Bring ya boots to Fratton Park next season… You might get a game!’

Meanwhile, David Leng asked: ‘All these exits with no entries. What is going on???’

Harrison’s impending departure certainly adds to the nervousness among the Fratton faithful, especially with Charlton now confirming the arrival of Pompey target Jayden Stockley.

Yet, Paul Fowling had an interesting suggestion – one that many fans would go along with, no doubt.