Ellis Harrison believes there's Championship quality in the Pompey dressing room.

And the striker feels promotion remains open for the Blues as there are no standout teams in League One this season.

Harrison arrived at Fratton Park from Ipswich for £450,000 in June.

He’d spent the 2018-19 campaign playing in the second tier for the Tractor Boys, scoring once in 17 appearances as Rickie Lambert’s men suffered relegation.

But Harrison has proved a hit on the south coast, bagging seven goals in 16 games so far despite largely being behind John Marquis in the pecking order.

The affable Welshman penned a three-year deal at Pompey because of the club’s ambitions.

Ellis Harrison celebrates his first goal against Southend. Picture: Robin Jones

And should the Blues enjoy a Championship return, Harrison – who is expected to return from a back injury for Saturday’s trip to Rochdale – reckons there are at least five members of Kenny Jackett’s side who could already make the grade.

He said: ‘I have put down some roots here and I wouldn’t have signed anything less than three years because I knew what the plans are for the club.

‘We have some players that could play in the Championship easily.

‘I played in the Championship last year and maybe it wasn’t as easy as I thought but there are players here who can easily go on to play in the Championship here.

‘The cream always rises to the top I always say and there are five good players who can go on and play in the Championship easily.’

Pompey sit 13th in the table after 15 games in what’s been a disappointing start.

But with the Blues still only six points off the play-offs and with games in hand on some of their rivals, Harrison insists promotion is still up for grabs.

He added: ‘It’s still early. When we start to concede late goals you start to think “Is it our year?”

‘But then we got a late penalty against Burton and it swings in roundabouts.

‘Against Southend, maybe I was offside for my first goal but that was in our favour because that was to make it 2-0 and who knows how the game would have gone.

‘This year, it is anyone’s league. In recent years, there have been stand-out teams like Luton last season, Wigan and Blackburn the year before.

‘But this year it is anyone’s. In football, anyone is beatable and whoever is best prepared will win the game.’