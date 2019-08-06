Have your say

Ellis Harrison celebrated hitting the Pompey goal trail but insisted: I’m not getting to far ahead of myself.

The summer signing from Ipswich opened his account in style in the Blues’ 3-0 victory over Birmingham in the Carabao Cup first round.

Ellis Harrison nets his second goal against Birmingham. Picture: Robin Jones

Harrison broke the deadlock in the 30th minute before doubling his tally nine minutes into the second half.

Despite not scoring in the pre-season campaign, the striker wasn’t putting too much pressure on himself to find the net against Pep Clotet’s men.

He was delighted to have broken his duck under the Fratton Park lights,although he stressed he’ll remain grounded.

‘I said it was about getting minutes in pre-season and not goals,’ said Harrison.

‘Obviously, I was a little disappointed not to have scored but I managed to come up the goods tonight.

‘I don’t want to get too ahead of myself but I worked hard and the team worked hard.

‘We made the game look easier then it should have been because we worked hard.’