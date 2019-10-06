Ellis Harrison surveyed the fan flak Kenny Jackett has received and declared: We’re lucky to have him as our manager.

The striker insisted everyone is behind the Pompey boss despite him coming under fire from sections of the Fratton faithful in recent weeks.

The Blues have endured a stuttering start to the League One campaign, meaning Jackett’s had his detractors.

Since chants of “We want Jackett out” during the 1-0 loss to Wycombe last month, however, Pompey have delivered successive victories over Bolton and Doncaster.

What’s more, the Blues would be just a point outside the play-off places if they won their two games in hand over sixth-placed Sunderland.

Harrison, who scored Pompey’s stoppage-time winner in Saturday’s 2-1 success at Donny, believes there's no better manager in the division than Jackett.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/PinPep

And he’s confident the 57-year-old can steer the Blues to success.

Harrison said: ‘One-hundred per cent every single person at the club is behind the manager.

‘We are all behind him. He only wants the best for the club and he will tell us day in, day out.

‘He tells us there are nearly 20,000 fans at Fratton every week and we’ve got to go out and give them a performance.

Ellis Harrison celebrates his match-winner at Doncaster. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/PinPep

‘We try our hardest. We don’t want to lose or the manager doesn’t want to lose just as much as the fans.

‘In League One, there is no bigger manager than the gaffer.

‘His record speaks for itself given how many promotions and games he’s won.

‘He hasn't been in the game for so long for no reason and we are lucky to have him.’

Harrison moved to Fratton Park from Ipswich for a fee of £450,000 in the summer.

Jackett was a long-term admirer of the marksman, having failed to sign him in the previous two transfer windows.

And the affable Harrison praised the boss for allowing him to be his bubbly self every day around the training ground.

He added: ‘We get on with each other. He doesn’t say too many words but I know he’s always listening!

‘He’s thinking “El shut up” but at the same time, he lets me be myself.

‘You’re going to get the best out of me when I can be my lively self on a Saturday.

‘If he came and told me to shut up then I probably would sulk.

‘The gaffer’s tolerant of me because I’m not the easiest person in the world.

‘I’m always joking around but in training me will also have a go at me and tell me it’s time to be serious.

‘It’s good to have that extra push and he gives that to everyone.’