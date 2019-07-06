New Pompey youngster Gerard Storey admitted emotions were running high when he put pen to paper on a two-year scholarship deal at Fratton Park this week.

The 17-year-old, from Northern Ireland, completed his move after catching the eye for Portadown in the NIFL Championship.

He joins fellow Shamrock Park youngster Harry Anderson, 16, in making the move across the Irish Sea and will be part of Mark Kelly's academy outfit for the forthcoming season.

Storey said signing his first professional contract with the Blues was a dream come true.

And he added his number one fan, mum Marguerite, was overcome by the enormity of the occasion as she witnessed her son finally make the move to the south coast.

Gerard Storey in SuperCupNI action for Co Antrim: Picture: Stephen Hamilton /Presseye

Gerard told Belfast Live: 'Signing the contract was a day we both dreamed about.

'My mum has always been there for me throughout my career and life. She has witnessed the ups and downs and come along with football.

'She saw me in my darkest days when I was close to giving up football, and this week she was with me for my brightest day.

'We are all just over the moon with the way things have worked out. And it was great having mum with me this week. She was very emotional when I signed the contract.

'She might miss me being around the house now, but sure there are loads of ways to keep in touch these days and I call her everyday.'

Storey links up with fellow countryman Eoin Teggart at Fratton Park, following his arrival last summer.

The midfielder has also met his new team-mates, with the academy youngsters - just like the first team - back in training as they prepare for the 2019-20 season.

The Northern Ireland under-17 international said he's already feeling at home in his new surroundings.

And he's focused on making the most of the opportunity with the Blues.

Storey added: 'I arrived over last week and I am settling in.

'To be honest, it has been great, I haven't been homesick yet or anything like that.

'I know a lot of young players can miss home, but this is something I have always wanted so I have to work hard and go for it.

'Training has been tough, as pre-season usually is. But I am enjoying the full-time element.

'I know it is going to take a lot of hard work to progress and eventually break into the first team.

'I am only 17 so I have a lot of learning to do. But I am at the right club to do that and that's what I aim to do.'