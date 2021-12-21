England coach, double-glazing salesman and postman - what happened to Portsmouth stars of famous Christmas Oxford United win.

4. Kevin Dillon

The midfielder played 258 times for Pompey over a six-year period, which saw him inducted into the club's Hall of Fame in 2015. After his retirement in 1997, he went into coaching where he spent eight-years as a coach at Reading. After leaving in 2009 he became boss at Aldershot Town, guiding the Shots to their highest ever league finish in his first season before getting the sack midway through his second season in 2011. (Picture. David Cannon)

