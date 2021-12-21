England coach, double-glazing salesman and postman - what happened to Portsmouth stars of famous Christmas Oxford United win.

The Fratton hero bagged two goals in the famous 2-1 win over Oxford United in December 1984 – his second coming in the time added on from a Pompey fan running on the pitch in a full Santa suit.
But what became of the Blues team who took to the field 37 years ago? We’ve been doing our detective work to locate where Alan Ball’s men are today.
1. Alan Knight
Alan Knight made 801 appearances for Pompey during four decades at Fratton Park as a player. The one-club legend has stayed involved with the Blues where he remains an ambassador and often takes part in media duties. Picture: Phil O'Brien, Empics Sport
2. Gary Stanley
The midfielder played 47 times for Pompey over a two year spell which also saw him play at right-back. After leaving Fratton Park in 1986 he spent some time in America before returning back to play for Bristol City and Waterlooville. Still living on the south coast, the 67-year-old worked for a cable television company before becoming a sales rep at Colorama Pharmaceuticals. (Picture number: 857387-9)
3. Mick Tait
Over a seven-year spell on the south coast, Tait played 284 times for the Blues while also helping his beloved side to two promotions including to Division One. After his retirement in 1998, he became player-coach at Hartlepool and then spent the next 13 years as a manager floating around numerous non-league clubs. The 65-year-old was inducted into the Pompey Hall of Fame in 2010.
4. Kevin Dillon
The midfielder played 258 times for Pompey over a six-year period, which saw him inducted into the club's Hall of Fame in 2015. After his retirement in 1997, he went into coaching where he spent eight-years as a coach at Reading. After leaving in 2009 he became boss at Aldershot Town, guiding the Shots to their highest ever league finish in his first season before getting the sack midway through his second season in 2011. (Picture. David Cannon)
