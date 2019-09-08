Pompey fan Mason Mount revealed it was a dream come true to make his England debut.

The former Purbrook Park pupil came off the bench to earn his first senior cap in the Three Lions’ Euro 2020 qualifying win over Bulgaria yesterday.

Mount replaced Jordan Henderson in the 67th minute as Gareth Southgate’s side cruised to a 4-0 success at Wembley.

It was reward for the midfielder’s superb start to the campaign with Chelsea, netting twice in their opening four Premier League games.

And Mount savoured his maiden England appearance.

He said: ‘It’s an unbelievable feeling to make your debut for your country.

‘It’s something that you dream of as a little kid.

‘I think the percentages of people that do it are very slim, so it’s been a long, long career that I’ve had so far.

‘But I’ve been working hard and obviously it’s a massively proud moment for me and my family.

‘I wasn’t really too nervous. It’s a game of football so it’s something that I’ve done all my life.

‘When you come on, you just want to get on the ball, have your first touch, get that out the way and then try to influence the game.

‘It’s been a crazy last couple of months. Making my debut for Chelsea, and now being called up to the England squad and making my debut. It has been a blur.’

Harry Kane netted a hat-trick and Raheem Sterling was also on target as England maintained their 100 per cent record in Group A.

Southgate’s put plenty of trust in fledgling talents since succeeding Sam Allardyce as manager, guiding the Three Lions to the semi-finals of both the World Cup in 2018 and the Nations League earlier this year.

And Mount insists England are hungry for success.

He added: ‘All the boys came up to me after the game in the dressing room saying well done.

‘You can feel how tight the group is. It’s a young group, fired up to win games and to learn. I felt it was very nice and to have all the boys around me.’