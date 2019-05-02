England Rugby coach Eddie Jones praises ‘fantastic atmosphere’ at Fratton Park during Portsmouth’s loss to Peterborough 

Have your say

ENGLAND rugby’s head coach was in the stands to watch as Pompey’s dreams of automatic promotion were dashed.

Eddie Jones watched on as Peterborough raced to a 2-0 lead before Portsmouth brought the game level again with goals from Ben Close and Christian Burgess.

England Rugby Head Coach Eddie Jones during the Sky Bet League 1 match between Portsmouth and Peterborough United at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 30 April 2019. Photo by Robin Jones.

A 75th minute strike from Ivan Toney condemned the Blues to defeat and ended hopes of automatic promotion.

Speaking to the club’s website at half-time, Eddie praised the atmosphere at the ground.

He said: 'I heard about the fantastic atmosphere down here at Fratton Park and I certainly haven’t been disappointed.

Jones watched on as Pompey lost to Peterborough at Fratton Park on Tuesday. Picture: Photo by Robin Jones.

‘The ball’s flying from end to end it’s plenty of entertainment out there.

‘There’s a fair few big guys out there throwing themselves around, there’s no shortage of contact out there.’

Jones was snapped in the crowd at Fratton Park on Tuesday night.