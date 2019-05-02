England Rugby coach Eddie Jones praises ‘fantastic atmosphere’ at Fratton Park during Portsmouth’s loss to Peterborough 

ENGLAND rugby’s head coach was in the stands to watch as Pompey’s dreams of automatic promotion were dashed.
Eddie Jones watched on as Peterborough raced to a 2-0 lead before Portsmouth brought the game level again with goals from Ben Close and Christian Burgess.
A 75th minute strike from Ivan Toney condemned the Blues to defeat and ended hopes of automatic promotion.
READ MORE: England rugby union coach Eddie Jones in stands for Portsmouth’s defeat to Peterborough
Speaking to the club’s website at half-time, Eddie praised the atmosphere at the ground.
He said: 'I heard about the fantastic atmosphere down here at Fratton Park and I certainly haven’t been disappointed.
‘The ball’s flying from end to end it’s plenty of entertainment out there.
READ MORE: Portsmouth slam ‘abhorrent’ racist message sent by fan claiming to support Pompey to Peterborough match winner Ivan Toney
‘There’s a fair few big guys out there throwing themselves around, there’s no shortage of contact out there.’
Jones was snapped in the crowd at Fratton Park on Tuesday night.