Eddie Jones was in the Fratton Park directors’ box last night.

The England rugby union head coach was spotted shaking hands with Pompey owner Michael Eisner before kick-off.

Jones took in the Blues’ 3-2 defeat to Peterborough United, which ended their League One automatic promotion hopes.

Kenny Jackett’s men found themselves 2-0 down before the half-hour, with Lee Tomlin and Ivan Toney on target for the Posh.

Goals from Ben Close and Christian Burgess either side of half-time put Pompey back on level terms.

But Toney’s 75th-minute effort condemned the Blues to a play-off finish this season.