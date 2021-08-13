England training camp follows senior call-up as Portsmouth academy hope makes exciting progress

The promising Blues keeper has just spent four days at St George’s Park on a men’s goalkeeping development training camp.

That follows the 16-year-old academy talent travelling with the first-team squad to Fleetwood last weekend.

Steward was joined by Izzy Kaba and Harry Jewitt-White, who both earned places on the bench at Highbury Stadium

Cowley was was full of praise for the former Henry Cort Community College student and the progress he’s making.

He said: ‘We’ve got young Toby, which is a great story.

‘He’s been with England and he travelled to Fleetwood.

‘We’re just trying to create the right pathway for him and we’re working really hard at that.’

Cowley is looking to include Steward within his senior ranks moving forward, in a bid to continue his rate of progress.

With Michael Poke stepping up to senior level, former Bournemouth and Southend academy keeper coach Joe Prodomo has arrived - and the Pompey boss believes that’s good news for the young talent between the sticks.

Cowley added: ‘We have appointed a brilliant young academy goalkeeping coach, Joe Prodomo.

‘He’s outstanding and I know he’s working really hard with the young keepers.

‘The aim is to get them over to us on a regular basis to accelerate their development.’

