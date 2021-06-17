But the former Pompey favourite and England international believes it’s Three Lions team-mate Phil Foden who is the ‘main man’ as Gareth Southgate’s side prepare to face Scotland at Wembley tomorrow night (8pm).

Former Purbrook Park School pupil Mount has established himself as an England regular following his debut appearance against Bulgaria in 2019, and was named in the starting XI for Sunday’s 1-0 win against 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia.

The Chelsea ace is expected to start tomorrow’s Group D encounter with Scotland as Southgate’s side bid to secure their spot in the knockout stages.

And if he does, it will represent an eighteenth cap for the 22-year-old Champions League winner.

Such meteoric success, along with a growing reputation on the international stage, rightly puts former Fratton Park season-ticket-holder Mount among the the game’s current top stars.

But former Blues idol Anderton, who featured at Euro 96 for England, believes Manchester City’s Phil Foden just has the edge.

Fresh from winning the Premier League, the Citizens youngster played a key role in the win over Croatia and, like Mount, is expected to start against the Tartan Army.

Mason Mount rushes to congratulate Raheem Sterling following his match-winner against Croatia on Sunday. Picture: GLYN KIRK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

And with Aston Villa's Jack Grealish also highly thought of, Anderton believes England has an abundance of attacking talent and ‘game-winners’ to chose from.

He told GentingBet: ‘Mason Mount is one of the best attacking midfielders in the tournament – but even he can’t compare to Phil Foden who is the main man.

‘I think he could be the player of the tournament

‘I love Mason Mount as well but if I had to pick one of them I think I would go for Foden.

Darren Anderton is a huge fan of Manchester City and England ace Phil Foden. Picture: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

‘But to have those two in the team is unbelievable. And that’s obviously why Gareth’s not sure if he could maybe put Jack (Grealish) in there with them as well as it is maybe a little bit too offensive.

‘(Raheem) Sterling, Mount and Foden – they’ll go into the next game with bags of confidence and that’s what you want – your game winners to be playing with confidence and Jack Grealish – to have him on the bench is amazing. It really is.