Kenny Jackett is seeking another loan move for Pompey defender Matt Casey.

And the Blues boss revealed ‘one or two’ enquiries have been made by clubs for the centre-back after his stint at National League South Hawks was cut short.

Casey returned to Fratton Park last week on the back of just two appearances for the Westleigh Park outfit.

The towering defender started for Paul Doswell’s side in the FA Cup win over Taunton Town and the league triumph against Wealdstone.

But the Hawks boss subsequently took the decision to send Casey back to parent club Pompey.

Jackett admitted that type of setback can be part of football for players.

But the Blues manager is now eyeing another temporary move away from Fratton Park for Casey.

Jackett said: ‘We want to try to get him back out.

‘There have been one or two enquiries.

‘But we have to wait.

‘The first 28 days of a loan you can’t go anywhere – but that only runs until next Tuesday.

‘We have to try to get him back out on loan.

‘Mark Kelly will be dealing with it.

‘Similarly, I’m speaking to Mark and trying to get him (Casey) out playing some football, if we can.

‘He can get some game time and get playing on a Saturday afternoon, which is what Matt needs.’

Jackett said it was a ‘shame’ Pompey were unable to select Casey for their final Leasing.com Trophy Southern Group B game at Oxford on Tuesday.

But terms of his Hawks loan agreement denied the Blues that chance.

Pompey’s reserves have a rearranged Central League Cup game against AFC Bournemouth at Nyewood Lane on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, there are other fixtures on the horizon for the Blues’ second team.

But Jackett would rather Casey gets minutes under his belt in senior football.

He added: ‘It’s a shame he couldn’t play for us on Tuesday at Oxford.

‘We took the chance of the loan anyway.

‘There are some good reserve games coming up.

‘But if possible I’d like him out playing senior football and getting him a loan is what we want to do.

‘From next Tuesday he will be available to do that.’