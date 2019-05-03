Eric Eisner admitted Pompey’s Tornante owners are ‘extremely happy’ with the level Kenny Jackett’s side have consistently operated at this season.

The Blues currently sit third in League One with just one game of the regular season remaining.

Eric Eisner celebrates Pompey's Checkatrade Trophy success at Wembley Picture: Joe Pepler

They are guaranteed a place in the end-of-season play-offs, with their opponents determined by results on Saturday.

Meanwhile, they celebrated Checkatrade Trophy success back in March by beating one of their main rivals promotion rivals, Sunderland, in front of the biggest crowd Wembley has ever seen for the tournament.

Jackett’s side suffered a disappointing and telling blow in their pursuit of automatic promotion on Tuesday night when Peterborough stunned Fratton Park by picking up a 3-2 win.

That put Luton and Barnsley out of reach and ended the Blues’ unbeaten nine-match run.

And as the Pompey players gather themselves for one last push towards potential Championship football next season, Eisner hailed the ‘great’ performance levels of all involved.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the Blues director said: 'This has been an amazing season.

'Obviously, it's close off Tuesday, and what we say is you need to have short-term memory so you get ready for Saturday.

'But we're extremely happy with the season, and I would have to say that when you look at this team as a whole, this is a great team.

‘They've achieved a lot, we still have a lot to go and we've got the whole play-offs ahead of ourselves.

'There's a lot to play for, and as Kenny always says, this is what you play for.

'We've a cup win, third place right now and hopefully finishing third. The seeding, I think, will matter.

'So, yeah, it has been an incredible season, but it's not done.’

The current season represents only the second Blues campaign under Tornante’s ownership.

Last term, Pompey came up short in their pursuit of a play-off place, finishing eighth on 66 points.

They presently sit on 87 points – proof of the giant strides being made by the club on the pitch.

Asked about the progression the club is making in that respect, Eisner added: ‘We've had progression each year and I'll use a term that I haven't used in a while because some of the fans get on me, but the brick-by-brick mentality, the trust-the-process mentality, you know, we aim to take each year, take steps to get everything on the pitch, off the pitch, and I think we're absolutely accomplishing that.

'I don’t think we thought how fast they (the bricks) would all be laid.

'But I can only look back on this season and think of positives.’