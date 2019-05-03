Have your say

Eric Eisner felt like a Pompey ‘lad’ as he prepared to take in the crucial League One clash at Sunderland last weekend.

The Blues’ director was joined by a number of supporters as they flew up to Newcastle ahead of the crunch encounter with the Black Cats.

Eisner admitted he had hoped to get a little rest following a long trip from America, prior to the 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light.

But he could not turn down the chance to interact with the Pompey faithful on the flight.

The Tornante director posted a picture with Pompey supporters on a plane as they travelled to the north-east.

And Eisner revealed it was ‘amazing’ to spend some time so close to the passionate fans.

Eric Eisner, centre, with Andy Redman and Michael Eisner at the Stadium of Light Picture: Joe Pepler

He said: ‘I was looking to get a little rest, actually.

‘But when you see the fans, they’re so great and so passionate.

‘You have to interact with them.

‘You do feel like one of the lads, they make you feel very welcome.

‘It was an amazing flight.

‘It’s not a conscious effort to be different, no chance.

‘But there is a conscious effort to be respectful to our fans.

‘They’re the heartbeat of the club.

‘We’re just being who we are.

‘When they show that passion, I don’t understand the flip side of how you cannot interact and talk to them.

‘The passion is unbelievable.’

Pompey’s owners also took in the 3-2 defeat to Peterborough on Tuesday, which saw their League One automatic promotion hopes ended.

The Eisner’s are due to take in the remainder of the campaign, having flown over from America.