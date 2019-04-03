Have your say

Eric Eisner has praised the outstanding performance of Pompey’s vociferous Wembley following.

But the Blues board member is convinced the Fratton faithful on home turf is a far louder proposition.

The Fratton faithful dominated Wembley - but Eric Eisner believes Fratton Park can generate a better atmosphere. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The largest Pompey gathering for more than half a century were present as Kenny Jackett’s men secured the Checkatrade Trophy on Sunday.

The official Wembley attendance was 85,021, with the Blues accounting for around 40,300 inside the home of football.

Eisner has lauded the atmosphere generated by fans of the club he has been involved in since 2017 through owners Tornante.

Yet he believes January’s home FA Cup tie with QPR, which attracted 19,378, was louder.

He told The News: ‘The Pompey fans are always very vocal.

‘A lot of times the play dictates the volume and the second half they got really vocal. Obviously they are the best anyway.

‘We were talking about the best atmosphere we’ve been to on the way back (to America) and I have to say Fratton Park for the FA Cup game with QPR game.

‘That's the magic of Fratton Park, it’s electric.

‘That is not taking anything away from the Wembley support, which was amazing. It’s giving fans more credit for what they do in home matches.

‘For me, QPR was one of those magical games. Fratton Park echoes everything, it makes it bigger.

‘Hats off to those at Wembley, you need 80,000 people to make a noise and, if you can get that, it can be electric. That’s what it was.

‘I can imagine some Checkatrade Trophy finals not involving big clubs won’t have many there and the atmosphere would be very flat.’

Eric Eisner, his father Michael, and other family members returned to America immediately following Sunday’s conclusion.

They are scheduled to return to take in the crucial April 27 trip to Sunderland.

The Eisners will remain to catch Peterborough (April 30) and Accrington (May 4).

Meanwhile, Eric reflected on an eventful Saturday night after stumbling across Sunderland fans taking over Trafalgar Square.

He added: ‘The Sunderland fans were right by our hotel!

‘We didn’t come out flashing our Pompey stuff, although I had my hat for a while, but then you start talking to them and they were all very nice.

‘They weren’t causing trouble.’