A 1940s-themed dinner and dance has been organised to commemorate Pompey becoming champions of England for the first time in 1949.

And some lucky fans will get the chance to re-create the bus ride the team took that summer in a vintage bus.

Organised by the Pompey History Society, the event takes places on Friday, June 21, at the Queens Hotel, Southsea.

It will feature a five-course meal, following the original theme of the 1949 championship dinner menu.

There will also be music by the Swing Band and Company B, and a chance to join a vintage Southdown bus tour of the city to the event, replicating, as far as possible, the route taken by the team in 1949.

Colin Farmery, chair of the society, said: ‘We really wanted to ensure this momentous sporting event was remembered in due style – that’s where the idea for re-creating the dinner dance organised by the club in 1949 came from.

‘The original hall used by the club is no longer available, but in the Queens we have a fantastic period venue and the evening promises to go with a real swing.

‘We will also have a replica of the 1949 championship trophy on display as well as the Checkatrade Trophy to bring things bang up to date.’

Tickets for the dinner-dance are on sale now and are priced at £65.

Limited platinum tickets, which will include the chance to ride on the vintage bus from Fratton Park with the trophy on board, are available priced £110.

Tables of 10 are available for £650.

For more details and to buy tickets, click here.

There is an opportunity to sponsor the event.

For more details on this opportunity, contact 07766 305676.