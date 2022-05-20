The Fratton faithful showed their loyal support once again in 2021-22. Picture: Paul Thompson

Every League One club's average attendance every match revealed - How Portsmouth's support compares to Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich, Wigan & Co

The Fratton faithful’s immense support was again on show throughout 2021-22.

By Sam Cox
Friday, 20th May 2022, 1:00 pm
Updated Friday, 20th May 2022, 1:20 pm

Danny Cowley’s side were often backed in large numbers for long trips across England, including Morecambe, Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday – with often little to play for.

The Blues’ average home attendance was 15,003 – but was severely impacted by the ongoing construction work at Fratton Park that

But how does their mean support from every match of last term to their League One rivals’?

Thanks to footballwebpages.com’s stats which display home and way support combined, the question has been answered.

Here’s what we found out.

1. Accrington (24th)

Average attendance: 6,128 Picture: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY

2. Burton (23rd)

Average attendance: 6,285 Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Photo: Nathan Stirk

3. Fleetwood (22nd)

Average attendance: 6,445 Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Photo: Clive Brunskill

4. Morecambe (21st)

Average attendance: 6,787 Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Photo: Julian Finney

