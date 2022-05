Pompey fans at Morecambe. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

The Blues were often backed in large numbers for gruelling trips across the country, including Morecambe, Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday – with often little to play for.

But how does the Fratton faithful’s backing away from home compare to the rest of the teams in League One?

Thanks to @theawayfans on Twitter, who have compiled the list of average attendances, the question has been answered.

Average away attendances: 204 Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Here’s what we found out...

Average away attendance: 222 Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Average away attendance: 279 Picture: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Average away attendance: 307 Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Average away attendance: 377 Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Average away attendance: 380 Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Average away attendance: 470 Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Average away attendance: 485 Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Average away attendance: 535 Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Average away attendance: 552 Picture: Lynne Cameron/Getty Images

Average away attendance: 620 Picture: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Average away attendance: 655 Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Average away attendance: 666 Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Average away attendance: 818 Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Average away attendance: 1039 Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

Average away attendance: 1055 Picture: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Average away attendance: 1157 Picture: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Average away attendance: 1258 Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

Average away attendance: 1372 Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Average away attendance: 1393 Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

Average away attendance: 1654 Picture: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Average away attendance: 1799 Picture: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Average away attendance: 2343 Picture: Alex Burstow/Getty Images