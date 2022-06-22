Season schedules will be unveiled on Thursday morning as Pompey & Co find out what lies in await for the campaign immediately ahead of them.

One of the key dates universally sought after is the opening day of the campaign and the opposition it will bring.

But how has each League One team fared on the the first day across the past five seasons?

Well, we’ve listed the results and totalled the number of points accumulated.

Here’s what The News found out...

1. Bristol Rovers - 1pt L - Mansfield Town 2-1 Bristol Rovers (2021-22) D - Sunderland 1-1 Bristol Rovers (2020-21) L - Blackpool 2-0 Bristol Rovers (2019-20) L - Peterborough 2-1 Bristol Rovers (2018-19) L - Charlton 1-0 Bristol Rovers (2017-18) Photo: Harry Trump

2. Cheltenham - 1pt D - Crewe 1-1 Cheltenham (2021-22) L - Cheltenham 1-2 Morecambe (2020-21) L - Leyton Orient 1-0 Cheltenham (2019-20) L - Cheltenham 0-1 Crawley (2018-19) L - Morecambe 2-1 Cheltenham (2017-18) Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images Photo: Pete Norton

3. Burton Albion - 3pts W - Shrewsbury 0-1 Burton (2021-22) L - Fleetwood 2-1 Burton (2020-21) L - Burton 0-1 Ipswich (2019-20) L - Burton 1-2 Rochdale (2018-19) L - Burton 0-1 Cardiff (2017-18) Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

4. Bolton - 4 pts Bolton - 4 D - Bolton 3-3 MK Dons (2021-22) L - Bolton 0-1 Forest Green Rovers (2020-21) L - Wycombe 2-0 Bolton (2019-20) W - West Brom 1-2 Bolton (2018-19) Photo: Gareth Copley