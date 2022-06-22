From left: Danny Cowley, Wayne Rooney, Darren Moore, Steven Schumacher.

Every League One club's opening day record ahead of the fixtures unveiling - including Portsmouth, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich, Derby, Bolton and Co

Fans from across League One are eagerly anticipating the big 2022-23 fixtures reveal.

Season schedules will be unveiled on Thursday morning as Pompey & Co find out what lies in await for the campaign immediately ahead of them.

One of the key dates universally sought after is the opening day of the campaign and the opposition it will bring.

But how has each League One team fared on the the first day across the past five seasons?

Well, we’ve listed the results and totalled the number of points accumulated.

Here’s what The News found out...

1. Bristol Rovers - 1pt

L - Mansfield Town 2-1 Bristol Rovers (2021-22) D - Sunderland 1-1 Bristol Rovers (2020-21) L - Blackpool 2-0 Bristol Rovers (2019-20) L - Peterborough 2-1 Bristol Rovers (2018-19) L - Charlton 1-0 Bristol Rovers (2017-18)

2. Cheltenham - 1pt

D - Crewe 1-1 Cheltenham (2021-22) L - Cheltenham 1-2 Morecambe (2020-21) L - Leyton Orient 1-0 Cheltenham (2019-20) L - Cheltenham 0-1 Crawley (2018-19) L - Morecambe 2-1 Cheltenham (2017-18) Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

3. Burton Albion - 3pts

W - Shrewsbury 0-1 Burton (2021-22) L - Fleetwood 2-1 Burton (2020-21) L - Burton 0-1 Ipswich (2019-20) L - Burton 1-2 Rochdale (2018-19) L - Burton 0-1 Cardiff (2017-18)

4. Bolton - 4 pts

Bolton - 4 D - Bolton 3-3 MK Dons (2021-22) L - Bolton 0-1 Forest Green Rovers (2020-21) L - Wycombe 2-0 Bolton (2019-20) W - West Brom 1-2 Bolton (2018-19)

