It’s looking to be a two-horse race for the prestigious award, as Sean Raggett and Gavin Bazunu do battle for the trophy.

But who would they join in the list of past winners if they are to reign victorious?

There have been 42 since the Fratton faithful were able to vote for their favourite player from each season.

Here’s who has been crowned The News/Sports Mail Player of the Season since 1978-79.

1. Peter Mellor - 1978-79 Appearances: 46 Picture: Chris Moorhouse/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

2. Joe Laidlaw - 1979-80 Appearances: 45 Goals: 16 Photo: Joe Laidlaw Photo Sales

3. Keith Viney - 1980-81 Appearances: 41 Picture: Jeff Marshman Big Interview in 2014. Photo: The News Photo Sales

4. Alan Knight -1981-82 Appearances: 45 Picture: Chris Cole/Getty Images Photo: Chris Cole Photo Sales