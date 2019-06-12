Every signing made by Portsmouth’s League One rivals as promotion contenders seal key deals LUTON, ENGLAND - MAY 04: Glen Rea and teammate Sonny Bradley of Luton Town celebrate their side winning the league after the Sky Bet League One match between Luton Town and Oxford United at Kenilworth Road on May 04, 2019 in Luton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images) Sign Up To Our Football Newsletter Sign up Pompey's League One rivals have already begun to make strides in this summer's transfer market. Scroll down and click through the pages to see EVERY signing made in League One this summer - as The Blues’ rivals complete some eye-catching deals: IN: N/A 'OUT: N/A IN: Joe Pritchard (Bolton)'OUT: Ben Richards-Everton (Bradford) IN: Adi Yussuf (Solihull)'OUT: Chris Long (Motherwell) IN: N/A'OUT: Joe Pritchard (Accrington), Mark Little (Bristol Rovers) IN: Mark Little (Bolton)'OUT: Chris Lines (Northampton), Stuart Sinclair (Walsall), James Clarke (Walsall) IN: John-Joe OToole (Northampton)'OUT: Kyle McFadzean (Coventry) IN: N/A 'OUT: Sam Allardyce (Oxford), Scott Burgess (Port Vale), Nicky Adams (Northampton Town) IN: Kyle McFadzean (Burton), Marko Marosi (Doncaster), Fankaty Dabo (Chelsea), Ben Wilson (Bradford)'OUT: N/A IN: Brad Halliday (Cambridge)'OUT: Marko Marosi (Coventry), Andy Butler (Scunthorpe) IN: N/A'OUT: Ashley Nadesan (Crawley) On this Day: Portsmouth defender insists - we've landed the new David Beckham