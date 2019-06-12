Every signing made by Portsmouth’s League One rivals as promotion contenders seal key deals

Pompey's League One rivals have already begun to make strides in this summer's transfer market.

Scroll down and click through the pages to see EVERY signing made in League One this summer - as The Blues’ rivals complete some eye-catching deals:

IN: N/A 'OUT: N/A

IN: Joe Pritchard (Bolton)'OUT: Ben Richards-Everton (Bradford)

IN: Adi Yussuf (Solihull)'OUT: Chris Long (Motherwell)

IN: N/A'OUT: Joe Pritchard (Accrington), Mark Little (Bristol Rovers)

IN: Mark Little (Bolton)'OUT: Chris Lines (Northampton), Stuart Sinclair (Walsall), James Clarke (Walsall)

IN: John-Joe OToole (Northampton)'OUT: Kyle McFadzean (Coventry)

IN: N/A 'OUT: Sam Allardyce (Oxford), Scott Burgess (Port Vale), Nicky Adams (Northampton Town)

IN: Kyle McFadzean (Burton), Marko Marosi (Doncaster), Fankaty Dabo (Chelsea), Ben Wilson (Bradford)'OUT: N/A

IN: Brad Halliday (Cambridge)'OUT: Marko Marosi (Coventry), Andy Butler (Scunthorpe)